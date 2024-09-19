Sources say Aditya and Samantha have kicked off Rakt Bramhand shoot in Borivali studio; Raj-DK juggling fantasy series about kingdoms with The Family Man 3

Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In June, mid-day had reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been finalised for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next web series, and had begun their sword-fighting training (Play it again, Sam, June 28). Now, it’s time to put the hard work to the test. mid-day has learnt that the team recently took Rakt Bramhand on floors in a Borivali studio. The fantasy series will be helmed by Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad (2018) fame, with Raj-DK serving as creators.

Raj-DK

That’s double duty for the creators, who are simultaneously filming the third season of The Family Man. A source from the set revealed, “Rakt Bramhand is Raj-DK’s first action-fantasy series set in a fictitious kingdom. Even as they are shooting The Family Man, they are constantly supervising Rakt Bramhand’s progress. The sheer scale of the production is something they haven’t attempted before. We started shooting two weeks ago, and are currently canning some elaborate action sequences at Bahubali Studio in Borivali. There will be a short 10-day break soon, after which we will regroup in October. Most of the shoot will take place on this set and in other parts of the city till February 2025.”

Described as an epic tale of blood, betrayal and kingdoms, the Netflix series also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.