Since May, Manoj Bajpayee has been shooting as he brings Srikant Tiwari’s, aka desi James Bond, shenanigans to the screen again. While fans await The Family Man’s third season, mid-day has learnt that it could be the penultimate chapter in the popular spy series. Sources say creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are planning to end the series with the fourth season.

A source says, “The third season’s shoot is underway and everyone in the team is excited about how it is shaping up. Simultaneously, there is a discussion about signing off the series with the fourth edition. Raj-DK are toying with the idea at the moment, and have yet to take a final decision.”



The Family Man—also starring Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi—premièred in 2019 to glowing reviews as Raj-DK teamed up with Bajpayee to tell the story of an unassuming spy, blending elements of a comedy and an espionage thriller. The Prime Video offering only got bigger with its second season, setting high expectations for the third instalment. The source adds, “The idea of ending the series is at a nascent stage. The final call will be taken following discussions with all the stakeholders only after they wrap up the third season.”

For now, scripting of the fourth edition has begun. Another insider says, “Alongside shooting the third season, Raj-DK have begun writing the fourth part. The third edition’s next schedule will start in the coming weeks, and the makers want to utilise the breaks in between to complete the fourth season’s script.”