Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverkonda's 'Kushi' second song 'Aradhya' to be out on this date

Updated on: 09 July,2023 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda in the lead roles 'Kushi' is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

Picture Courtesy/Hesham Abdul Wahab's Instagram account

Makers of the romantic film 'Kushi' are all set to unveil the second track of the film 'Aradhya'.


The song will be out on July 12.


Taking to Instagram, composed Hesham Abdul shared a new poster of the film and captioned it, "Have recorded some of India's finest singers for "Aradhya". The second track from #Kushi."


 
 
 
 
 
The makers will be releasing the promo of the song on Monday, July 10.

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda in the lead roles 'Kushi' is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. For Samantha, 'Kushi' is important as her last release 'Shaakuntalam' did not work at the box office. Vijay's Hindi debut 'Liger' was promoted on a large scale but tanked at the box office. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, which is tentatively titled 'VD 12'.

Samantha, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

