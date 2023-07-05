Samantha Ruth Prabhu seen as a bride during shoot of Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in a temple, BTS pics go viral

A few behind-the-scenes photographs from the shoot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda starter 'Kushi' have gone viral on social media.

Pictures from the set of 'Khushi' goes viral. (Pic-Samantha's instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently filming for ‘Kushi’, their forthcoming romantic film. A few behind-the-scenes photographs from the shoot in a temple have gone viral on social media. Samantha, in the pictures, was spotted dressed as a new bride with Vijay. The Liger actor was also seen wearing a dhoti.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have reportedly shot a puja sequence for their film 'Kushi' in a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh. Dressed as a married woman, Samantha looked stunning in a simple saree. The actress was accompanied by a handsome Vijay, who was also dressed in wedding attire.

The pair was accompanied by the film's other cast members. Both of them looked great together. The new couple's chemistry has completely wowed viewers, and fans can't wait to watch their upcoming film. Several photographs and videos of the couple at the temple have now gone viral.

The Shaakutalam actress also uploaded a snapshot of herself from the 'Kushi' set. Samantha took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself dressed as a married woman in a crimson saree. She can be seen wearing a golden jhumka and a mangal sutra. Her styling suggests that she would be playing Vijay's wife in the film.

As per reports, Kushi's shoot is almost complete. The final filming schedule will be done in two or three days. Samantha will most likely take her time off from work after this. She will reportedly take a brief vacation to focus on her health and seek more Myositis therapy.

A source close to the actor says, “Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break.”

According to reports, the actress would not sign any Hindi, Telugu, or other language films for a brief period. The film 'Kushi' is directed by Shiva Nirvana. After Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati, this is Vijay and Samantha's second collaboration. According to reports, the film’s story revolves around an unconventional love tale.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in her Telugu film Shaakuntalam. Samantha played the central character Shakuntala in the movie. Whereas Vijay Devarakonda was last seen in his Bollywood Debut ‘Liger’ alongside Ananya Panday. In the film, Vijay played the role of a talented young MMA fighter.