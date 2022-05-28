Breaking News
Samantha shuts troll

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samantha Ruth Prabhu


Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to a troll who poked fun at her, alluding to her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. 

It all began with a picture that Samantha shared on a micro-blogging site, showcasing her with her pet dog Sasha, in the midst of a workout session. “She [Samantha] is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs,” one user commented. The actor was quick to respond, stating, “I’d consider myself lucky.”




Following backlash from netizens, the user was compelled to remove the post. 


samantha ruth prabhu Naga Chaitanya Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

