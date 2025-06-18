Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Samyuktha comes onboard Vijay Sethupathi Puri Jagannadhs next pan India film

Samyuktha comes onboard Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh's next pan-India film

Updated on: 18 June,2025 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Samyuktha teams up with Vijay Sethupathi in a powerful, non-stereotypical role. Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film kicks off shoot in June across South cities

Samyuktha comes onboard Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh's next pan-India film

Vijay Sethupathi

Listen to this article
Samyuktha comes onboard Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh's next pan-India film
x
00:00

The makers of director Puri Jagannadh's eagerly awaited upcoming film, fearuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, on Tuesday announced that actress Samyuktha would play the female lead in the film. Taking to her X timeline, actress and one of the producers of the film Charmme Kaur welcomed actress Samyuktha on board the unit. She wrote, "Welcome to the world of #PuriSethupathi dear @iamsamyuktha_. A #PuriJagannadh film. Starring Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl,#Tabu, @OfficialViji. Produced by @puriconnects."




Sources close to the unit say that the role played by Samyuktha in the film will not be a conventional heroine's role. Samyuktha’s character is integral to the narrative, with ample scope for performance and emotional depth. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the story and her role, and is eager to begin shooting. Sources also said that shooting was all set to begin in the last week of June. The shooting will commence with Vijay Sethupathi and other lead actors participating in the first schedule itself. It may be recalled that the team had recently completed an extensive recce in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalize locations for the first schedule.

This pan-India project will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, aiming to captivate audiences across the country. The film is to be produced under the Puri Connects banner by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, and all pre-production formalities have been completed. It may be recalled that the makers have already announced Tabu and Duniya Vijay Kumar as two key cast members who play crucial roles in their movie. For the unaware, director Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his flamboyant manner of storytelling, is all set to helm this ambitious project with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead. The upcoming venture is to be a full-on mass and commercial entertainer, distinguished by a unique storyline that blends Puri's signature style with Vijay Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Vijay Sethupathi Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK