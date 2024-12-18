Vijay Sethupathi was not too pleased when he was asked questions about the box-office performance of pan-India films like GOAT and Kanguva

Actor Vijay Sethupathi was in Hyderabad recently to promote his upcoming film, 'Viduthalai Part 2'. During an interview, he was asked to share his thoughts on the poor performance of Tami films at the Telugu box office. He was specifically asked about Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' and Suriya's 'Kanguva' not attracting large audiences in Telugu-speaking states.

In an interview with The Great Andhra, Vijay was asked about the lack of box office impact of pan-India Tamil films like GOAT and Kanguva, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, the 'Merry Christmas' star was reluctant to answer the question. "When I come for the promotion of my film, why should I talk about all this? Why should we talk about this?”

He further gave a general perception of why films fail to work. "Be it any language or any film, if the film is good, people will watch it. It is not just in Tamil, it is everywhere. Be it a hit or a flop, people make films hoping they will succeed. Even now, before we release a film, we show it to people. Every film, even my flop films, is shown to audiences before release to gauge general opinion.”

Vijay Sethupathi on being part of Viduthalai 2

Sethupathi also spoke about why he chose to do Viduthalai Part 2 which focuses on issues of casteism and naxalism. Some critics pointed out that these issues were prominent in the 70s and 80s and why the actor is not making films focused on contemporary issues. It’s not about highlighting burning topics; it’s about telling the stories of people and their lives. The film isn’t made to earn praise or gain a good name. I’m proud to have worked on this project. Although the story is set in the 70s, if it still resonates with you, then it’s a reflection of the fact that these issues persist even today.”

'Viduthalai Part 2' will be released in theatres on December 20. The first part which was released in 2023 revolved around a tragic train derailment linked to a suspected extremist political leader. The film features a star-studded cast, including Soori in the lead role, with Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, and Bose Venkat in pivotal roles.