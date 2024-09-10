Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier dance together for the first single of Vettaiyaan titled 'Manasilaayon' which has been composed by Anirudh. The song already has the internet grooving to its high energy beats

Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier in Vettaiyaan

Listen to this article 'Anirudh on steroids': Netizens hail 'Vettaiyan' first single 'Manasailaayo' featuring Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier x 00:00

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Vettaiyan' will be hitting the theatres in just a month. As fans await the release, the makers dropped the first single from the film which is dripping with energy from the cast including the superstar and Malayalam star Manju Warrier. The two are seen matching each other's energy to the beats composed by Anirudh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled 'Manasilaayo' (Understood?) the first track has been composed by the talented Anirudh who is a Rajini fan boy himself. The title of the song is also a phrase frequently used by the character Varman (Vinayakan) in Rajinikanth’s last outing 'Jailer'. The song serves as a tribute to the superstar and the qualities that make him the undisputed Thalaivar.

The lyrical video sees glimpses of Rajinikanth and Malayalam 'Lady superstar' Manju Warrier dancing enthusiastically to the energetic track. Warrier will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming Tami film. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Super Subu and Vishnu Edavan, “Manasilaayo” features vocals from Malaysia Vasudevan, Yugendran Vasudevan, Anirudh Ravichander and Deepthi Suresh. The choreography is by Dinesh.

Fans of the superstar were thrilled after the drop of the first single from the film. Netizens praised the energy of the new song, the efforts put in the choreography ad the cast for pulling it off.

Check out audience reactions on social media:

#Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth setting the trend everytime he enters onscreen. He is not just a record maker. He proved that he is always a trend maker. #Vettaiyan #Manasilaayo #Vettaiyan1stSingle #VettaiyanFirstSingle #ManasilaayoSong #Rajinikanth𓃵

Vettaiyan on October 10:

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to hit theatres on October 10 this year. The announcement was made by Lyca Productions a few weeks back through their official Instagram account, where they also unveiled a new poster featuring Rajinikanth. In their post, Lyca Productions shared the excitement with fans, "Target locked VETTAIYAN is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada! (sic)."