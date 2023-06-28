Sanjay Dutt: The way the younger generation is scripting stories, masala films will only get bigger and better

Sanjay, who plays key role in Kanagaraj’s ambitious film Leo, says technology is influencing the evolution of potboiler films

Thalapathy Vijay (L); Sanjay Dutt and Lokesh Kanagaraj (R)

Sanjay Dutt knows the world of commercial potboilers inside out, having fronted them for over four decades. So when he says that he has noticed a shift in the genre, you sit up and listen. The senior actor, who recently shot for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s multi-lingual offering Leo, states that new-age filmmakers are revamping mainstream cinema. “I am excited by the stories being made today. The way the younger generation is scripting stories, masala films will only get bigger and better. Lokesh Kanagaraj is a dynamic filmmaker who has his finger on the pulse of the audience. Personally, he is like a son to me,” shares Dutt.

Filmmakers’ sensibilities alone are not driving the change. Technological advancement is enabling directors to turn their larger-than-life vision into reality. Dutt cites the example of his Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) to highlight how VFX enhances films. Leo, which sees him alongside Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay, too is said to be mounted on a grand canvas, with action set-pieces and special effects. Dutt says, “The advancements in technology have given filmmakers the tools to create awe-inspiring visual effects, larger-than-life sets, and captivating action sequences. These technical marvels, combined with the fresh narratives, promise to make masala films even more spectacular.”

