It took him years to break through in Bollywood, admits actor Saqib Ayub. After Farzi (2023), the actor featured in Superboys of Malegaon (2024). However, he believes that Hit: The Third Case will change his trajectory. “This film gave me the validation I had been striving for,” he says, adding that the Nani-starrer gave him the space to showcase his craft on a bigger platform. “When I got the call for the film, I had no second thoughts. I have wanted to get into the Telugu industry for quite some time. So, when the opportunity came knocking, I had to grab it.”

Having seen the success of the franchise in 2020 with Hit: The First Case, and Hit: The Second Case (2022), Ayub felt sure that the third edition “will be a hit”. “Getting my feet in the Telugu industry with Hit 3 was a golden opportunity. There was absolutely no reason for me to say no,” says the actor, who was doubly thrilled to share space with Nani. “He’s an incredible and down-to-earth person. Everything is on point on the set because he is also the producer of the film. He seemed accommodating and co-operative in the few action scenes I had with him. Nani sir ensured that I’m comfortable.”

Elated at his career trajectory, Ayub shares that he learns something new about the craft and himself on every set. “Filmmaking itself is a constant learning process—every director has their own style, some structured, some fluid and limitless. Action films teach action, dramas hone emotions, and every co-actor offers something new—if you’re open to learning. There’s always something new to absorb and evolve from,” he explains.