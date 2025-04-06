Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Saqib Ayub on making Telugu debut with Hit The Third Case alongside Nani No reason to say no

Saqib Ayub on making Telugu debut with Hit: The Third Case alongside Nani — ‘No reason to say no’

Updated on: 06 April,2025 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Actor Saqib Ayub fulfills his Telugu dream with Hit: The Third Case, calling it a big break and a joy to work alongside Nani.

Saqib Ayub on making Telugu debut with Hit: The Third Case alongside Nani — ‘No reason to say no’

Saqib Ayub

Listen to this article
Saqib Ayub on making Telugu debut with Hit: The Third Case alongside Nani — ‘No reason to say no’
x
00:00

It took him years to break through in Bollywood, admits actor Saqib Ayub. After Farzi (2023), the actor featured in Superboys of Malegaon (2024). However, he believes that Hit: The Third Case will change his trajectory. “This film gave me the validation I had been striving for,” he says, adding that the Nani-starrer gave him the space to showcase his craft on a bigger platform. “When I got the call for the film, I had no second thoughts. I have wanted to get into the Telugu industry for quite some time. So, when the opportunity came knocking, I had to grab it.”


(From left) Adarsh Gourav and Saqib Ayub on the set (From left) Adarsh Gourav and Saqib Ayub on the set 


Having seen the success of the franchise in 2020 with Hit: The First Case, and Hit: The Second Case (2022), Ayub felt sure that the third edition “will be a hit”. “Getting my feet in the Telugu industry with Hit 3 was a golden opportunity. There was absolutely no reason for me to say no,” says the actor, who was doubly thrilled to share space with Nani. “He’s an incredible and down-to-earth person. Everything is on point on the set because he is also the producer of the film. He seemed accommodating and co-operative in the few action scenes I had with him. Nani sir ensured that I’m comfortable.”


Elated at his career trajectory, Ayub shares that he learns something new about the craft and himself on every set. “Filmmaking itself is a constant learning process—every director has their own style, some structured, some fluid and limitless. Action films teach action, dramas hone emotions, and every co-actor offers something new—if you’re open to learning. There’s always something new to absorb and evolve from,” he explains.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Adarsh Gourav Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK