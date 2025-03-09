Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar heaped praise on the recently released film 'Superboys of Malegaon'. Despite receiving critical acclaim, he wondered why the film failed to work at the box office

The recently released film Superboys of Malegaon has been receiving outstanding reviews from critics, with ratings ranging between 4 and 4.5 stars. However, despite the critical acclaim, the film has struggled to make a mark at the box office. The film stars Adarsh Gourav, Viineet Kumar Siingh and Shashank Arora and narrates a heartwarming real story. Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar reflected on the poor box office performance of the film while calling it the best Hindi film he has seen in the past 14-15 years.

Javed Akhtar on good films note performing at the box office

At a recent event announcing the Aamir Khan film festival, Javed Akhtar praised the film, calling it one of the best he has seen in a long time. “Superboys of Malegaon is a great film. Despite earning great reviews from critics, with ratings ranging from 4 to 4.5 stars, it struggled to perform at the box office. It is the best Hindi film I have seen in the past 14-15 years. What could be the reason?” he quipped, highlighting how good films aren't encouraged at the box office.

About Superboys of Malegaon

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon sheds light on the passion and perseverance of small-town filmmakers who dream of making it big despite limited resources. The film captures the spirit of Malegaon, a town known for its low-budget yet highly creative film industry.

The film that was released in theatres on February 28 saw an opening of Rs 50 lakh and has so far collected Rs 3.55 cr at the domestic box office. Superboys of Malegaon hasn't been able to receive respectable footfalls in its theatrical run. Reema Kagti's helmer couldn't even touch Rs 1 crore on day-wise basis in the first week.

A collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Written by Varun Grover, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles. The film released in theaters on February 28 across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.