Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Shanthi Priya on her powerful comeback with Bad Girl Sarojini Naidu biopic more

Shanthi Priya on her powerful comeback with Bad Girl, Sarojini Naidu biopic & more

Updated on: 13 April,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

The 1990s actor Shanthi Priya on making her comeback to movies with Tamil offering, Bad Girl, revolving around a mother-daughter relationship

Shanthi Priya on her powerful comeback with Bad Girl, Sarojini Naidu biopic & more

Shanthi Priya

Listen to this article
Shanthi Priya on her powerful comeback with Bad Girl, Sarojini Naidu biopic & more
x
00:00

She initially planned to make her comeback with a biopic on Indian freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, titled Sarojini Naidu—The Unsung Freedom Fighter. However, the pandemic and elections disrupted Shanthi Priya’s plans in 2020. In the interim, she shot for Dharavi Bank (2022), and the Tamil film, Bad Girl. 


Produced by filmmaker Vetri Maaran, directed by Varsha Bharath, and presented by Anurag Kashyap, Bad Girl won an award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Priya says, “Bad Girl is a beautiful comeback after 30 years for me. In this coming-of-age drama about a teenager, whose aim in life is to have a boyfriend, I play her mother. It’s a relationship conflict between a daughter and her mother. When I signed this film, [in my head] it was about what my mother, and now me, went through to raise kids.” 


Kashyap saw the rushes of Bad Girl when good friend Maaran invited him on set and then expressed his desire to present the story. “Anurag believed in the story, producer and director. He felt that this film needed to be put out everywhere,” she says. 


While Priya basks in the reaction to the film, she remains keen to return to the set of Naidu’s biopic, directed by Vinay Chandra, to portray the poet in her senior years. “The remaining one-and-a-half schedule should be completed by this year,” says the actor, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Saugandh (1991). 
Ask her if she stays in touch with her former co-star Kumar, and Priya shares that she is “looking forward to an opportunity to work with him”. 

Shanthi Priya’s Bollywood films

A still from SaugandhA still from Saugandh

. Saugandh (1991)
. Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana (1992)
. Phool Aur Angaar (1993)
. Veertaa (1993)
. Ikke Pe Ikka (1994)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Akshay Kumar bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK