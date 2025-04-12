Akshay Kumar wants the British government and King Charles to watch Kesari: Chapter 2, a film based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and lawyer C. Sankaran Nair’s fight for justice. He believes the film will naturally lead to long-overdue recognition and an apology for the tragedy.

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kesari: Chapter 2. In the movie, Kumar plays the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who famously fought against the British following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The massacre remains one of the most devastating tragedies in the history of India’s freedom struggle, where men, women, and children were brutally killed by British forces.

Akshay Kumar wants British government to watch Kesari 2

At a recent press conference for the film, Akshay said that Kesari: Chapter 2 is a movie that must be watched by the British government and King Charles.

Speaking about the historical event, Akshay shared, “My grandfather witnessed the entire Jallianwala Bagh incident. He told stories about it to my father, and my father passed them on to me. I’ve known about the massacre since I was a child, so this film is very special to me. The event has always been etched in my memory. The most surprising thing is that history doesn’t tell us what we actually need to know.”

He also emphasized that King Charles should watch the film. While the British authorities have acknowledged the massacre, they have never officially apologized for it.

“I’m not here with a begging bowl to say, ‘They should say sorry.’ I just want them to watch this movie and realize the gravity of their mistake. The rest will follow naturally. The apology is bound to happen—it will flow on its own. But first, they must watch this film. The British government and King Charles should see what happened. The rest will follow automatically.”

Kesari: Chapter 2 Trailer

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair questioning a British officer about whether any warning was given to the people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh before shots were fired on those protesting the Rowlatt Act. The trailer then shows Nair fearlessly building a strong legal case against the British Crown.

To counter Nair, the British bring in a defense lawyer, played by R. Madhavan. What follows is a passionate and intense courtroom drama between two powerhouse performers. Ananya Panday also appears in the trailer, playing a female lawyer—a rarity during that time. She has only one line in the trailer and seems to be part of Nair’s legal team.

Interestingly, Akshay can be heard using the 'F' word in the trailer. Reacting to this at the trailer launch event, he said, “Yes, I used that word. But the surprising thing is, people noticed that but didn’t seem affected when I used the phrase, ‘you are still a slave.’ I think that’s an even bigger abuse. I would’ve been happier if someone had pointed out the word ‘slave’ instead of focusing on ‘f*** you.’ Because in my opinion, even if they had been shot with a gun at that moment, it would’ve seemed less insulting.”