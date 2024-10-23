After South films, actress Shanvi Srivastava is all set to step into the Marathi film industry. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sharad Kelkar in 'Raanti'

Actress Shanvi Srivastava, known for her roles in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, has unveiled the poster for her debut Marathi film, Raanti. With a career spanning 19 films, Shanvi is poised to captivate the Marathi audience with this exciting new venture. Shanvi gained widespread acclaim for her performances in blockbuster films such as 'Avane Srimannarayana' (ASN) alongside Rakshit Shetty, 'Masterpiece' with Yash, and 'Tarak' with Darshan Thoogudeepa. Her collaborations with esteemed directors like Harsha, Sachin, and the legendary Ram Gopal Varma have showcased her versatility and dedication to her craft. Her role in 'Mahaveeryar' with Nivin Pauly further demonstrated her acting prowess. Shanvi made her debut in the 2012 Telugu rom-com 'Lovely', starring alongside Aadi Saikumar.

Shanvi's awards and accolades

A two-time South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) Best Actress winner, Shanvi continues to expand her horizons. 'Raanti', directed by Samit Kakkad and produced by Punit Balan, is slated for release on November 22. The film features a stellar cast, including Sharad Kelkar, Sanjay Narvekar, and Santosh Juvekar.

This isn’t Shanvi’s first venture into new territories. She previously starred in the Chinese series 'The Dark Lord', portraying an Indian princess, showcasing her adaptability and dedication to her craft. Her debut in Marathi cinema marks an exciting new chapter in her career, broadening her reach to a wider audience across India.

Shanvi's early life before acting

Shanvi hails from the town of Banaras and moved to Mumbai for her education at Thakur College of Commerce and Science. She completed her graduation in B.Com in 2016.

Shanvi's upcoming projects

Reflecting on her role in Raanti, Shanvi shared, "Acting is about embracing new challenges and pushing my boundaries. With Raanti, I'm thrilled to not only enter the Marathi film industry but also collaborate with talented actors and filmmakers like Sharad Kelkar and director Samit Kakkad. Every role, every partnership shapes me as an artist, and I believe this journey will be a special one. I’m eager to share Raanti with my audience and connect with them in a whole new way." Shanvi's schedule is packed with several upcoming projects, including 'Amara Madhura Prema', 'The Ajmer Kaand', 'Narsanhar, and 'Trishulam'.