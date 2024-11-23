While Shehnaaz Gill did not reveal the title and plot of the film, the announcement only was all enough to create excitement among fans

Listen to this article Shehnaaz Gill announces her new Punjabi film with veteran actor Nirmal Rishi x 00:00

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill on Friday announced her new Punjabi film. In a post on Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures from the set. In one of the images, she could be seen posing along with veteran actor Nirmal Rishi. In the other image, Shenaaz, dressed in salwar kameez, is seen holding a clapper board.

"Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team," she captioned the post.

In no time, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

"Waheguru mehar kare," a fan commented.

"Congratulations...best of luck," another user wrote.

While Shehnaaz did not reveal the title and plot of the film, the announcement only was all enough to create excitement among fans.

Shehnaaz Gill has acted in films such as 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You For Coming'. She was most recently seen in a dance number 'Sajna Ve Sajna' from Rajkummar Rao's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which also stars Triptii Dimri.

She rose to fame with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla was quite liked by the audience.

