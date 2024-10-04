Breaking News
Shehnaaz Gill opens up about being 'very possessive' about Sidharth Shukla: 'woh handsome bhi toh tha'

Updated on: 04 October,2024 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s bond was quite clear for everybody, but they never admitted to being in a relationship. They had even done a music video together after 'Bigg Boss'

In Pic: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a very close bond. After the former’s demise, the actress even gave him a tribute through a special song. Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s friendship was something their fans always cherished. Now, in a recent conversation, the actress has opened up about being “really possessive about him” and said that he was very smart.


What Shehnaaz Gill said about Sidharth Shukla


Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s bond was quite clear for everybody, but they never admitted to being in a relationship. They had even done a music video together after 'Bigg Boss.' Their collaborations always featured the hashtag SidNaaz on social media. Now, years after Sidharth’s demise, Shehnaaz opened up about him in an interview with Farah Khan and said, “I was possessive because, bhai, woh handsome bhi toh tha (because he was handsome). If someone is so good-looking, it’s natural to feel insecure and possessive.”


She also mentioned how her ideal man should be, and stated, “I am very loyal. I envision my life with the same man forever,” adding that fate plays a big role in relationships.

About Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, fondly remembered as the winner of 'Bigg Boss' season 13, made his mark as an actor in the television industry. He gained recognition for his versatile roles in popular TV shows like 'Balika Vadhu,' 'Dil Se Dil Tak,' and 'Babul Ka Aangan.' Sidharth’s talent and charisma earned him widespread acclaim, and he further gained prominence by emerging victorious in the reality show 'Bigg Boss.'

Tragically, Sidharth suffered a heart attack, leaving the entire nation in shock. His untimely demise had a profound impact on the internet, as he had become an idol for many who followed his journey on television. His presence in 'Bigg Boss' allowed viewers to feel a personal connection with him, making his loss even more poignant.

About Shehnaaz Gill

Post her stint in 'Bigg Boss,' Shehnaaz shed over 12 kgs in just six months, proving how committed she was to self-improvement. Shehnaaz got her big Bollywood break with Salman Khan’s 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' She was then seen in 'Thank You For Coming,' alongside Bhumi Pednekar. She is now gearing up for '100 Percent,' a film by Sajid Khan, where she will co-star with Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

