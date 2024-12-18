The film Ikk Kudi is being directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who is also the writer of Shehnaaz Gill’s next project. The movie will not only star the actress in the lead role but will also mark her debut as a producer.

Shehnaaz Gill will star in IKK Kudi

Bigg Boss 13 fame actress Shehnaaz Gill has announced her latest film Ikk Kudi. The movie will not only star the actress in the lead role but will also mark her debut as a producer. Gill took to her social media to announce the happy news. The film Ikk Kudi is being directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who is also the writer of Shehnaaz’s next project.

Shehnaaz turned producer with Punjabi film Ikk Kudi

While making this announcement, Shehnaaz shared a poster on her social media with Ikk Kudi written on it. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "With overwhelmed hearts announcing our film - #IkkKudi. RELEASING WORLDWIDE ON 13th JUNE 2025. Written & Directed by @amarjitsaron Produced by @kaushal_j @shehnaazgill @amarjitsaron."

The actress also revealed the release date of her Punjabi film, stating that it will hit theatres on June 13, 2025.

As soon as Shehnaaz dropped the happy news of her new film, fans of the actress started congratulating her in the comments section. One wrote, "Congrats, so proud of you." Another commented, "Wow, Ikk Kudi first poster 😍 can't wait to see you on the big screen 🔥 keep shining #ShehnaazGill." A third fan shared, "God Bless You Always Forever Our Queen @shehnaazgill." Another said, "It will be a record-breaker. We will be with you forever."

About Shehnaaz Gill

Post her stint in Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz shed over 12 kgs in just six months, proving her commitment to self-improvement. Shehnaaz got her big Bollywood break with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was then seen in Thank You For Coming, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. She is now gearing up for 100 Percent, a film by Sajid Khan, where she will co-star with Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

Shehnaaz played the character of Sukoon in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which got everyone talking. She was later seen in Thank You For Coming, a feminist comedy film alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The movie made it to TIFF, earning her international acclaim.