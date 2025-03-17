Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated on-screen pairs, have delivered several iconic films together. Here are 10 must-watch films featuring them

Malayalam stars Shobana and Mohanlal are one of the most celebrated and successful on-screen pairs of Kerala film industry. They have delivered over 50 films together and are looking forward to their reunion on screen in May with the film Thudaram. On Shobana's birthday, we pick 10 films of the duo that should be on your watch list.

10 best films of Shobana and Mohanlal

Manichitrathazhu (1993)

A psychological thriller where Shobana delivers an unforgettable performance as Ganga/Nagavalli. Mohanlal plays psychiatrist Dr. Sunny Joseph. The actress also won a National award for her performance in the film. The film directed by Faasil (father of actor Fahadh Faasil) was remade in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and in Tamil as Chandramukhi.

Thenmavin Kombath (1994)

A romantic adventure film directed by Priyadarshan, featuring their charming chemistry. The film won several awards for its cinematography and storytelling.

Nadodikattu (1987)

A satirical comedy-drama where Mohanlal and Shobana play supporting roles in this cult classic.

Vellanakalude Nadu (1988)

A social satire directed by Priyadarshan that deals with corruption in the construction industry.

Pavithram (1994)

A touching family drama with Mohanlal in a strong emotional role and Shobana playing a significant character.

Kireedam (1989)

A classic tragedy where Mohanlal portrays an aspiring policeman whose life takes a tragic turn. Shobana plays his love interest.

Thooval Kottaram (1996)

A heartfelt family drama showcasing their deep emotional connection on-screen.

Minnaaminunginum Minnukettu (1995)

A heartwarming drama that highlights their strong performances as a couple facing personal struggles.

Rajashilpi (1992)

A romantic drama with an engaging storyline and brilliant performances.

Kanmadam (1998)

An intense drama where both actors deliver powerful performances.

About Shobana and Mohanlal's 56th film

The film titled Thudaram depicts Mohanlal portraying the role of a taxi driver, reminiscent of roles that propelled him to superstar status. Directed by Tharun Murthy, with the story penned by K.S. Sunil and cinematography by Shaji, the film features popular comedian turned character actor Jagdish in a significant role. The film is expected to hit the theatres in May this year. It was initially scheduled to be released in January this year.

