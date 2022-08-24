Shooting of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' resumed post two-year hiatus

Sharing the update, filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham tweeted, "Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes"
Pic Courtesy: Official Twitter Account of Kamal Haasan
Work on Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' has resumed today.
The film's shoot had come to standstill in 2020 after a crane had collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.
Filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham took to social media to share an update about the film.
Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes ðð§¿ https://t.co/s1CjKSGXYM— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 23, 2022
Kamal Haasan will join the cast for the shoot in September. Taking to social media, he shared an update with everyone.
Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh , #Subaskaran , @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 23, 2022
Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_ https://t.co/iCbBZFX8X4 pic.twitter.com/uKInYMy15W
"He is back," the poster read. The particular update has left fans excited.
"Hell yeah...he is back," a social media user commented. "The most powerful film...eagerly waiting for the second part," another one wrote.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19
'Indian 2', which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.
'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.
Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever