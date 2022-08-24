Breaking News
Double-barrelled probe ordered in Jet airways PF scam
Mumbai: Fix potholes or we stop work, warn school bus operators
CBI raids RJD MLA in Patna in alleged land for railways jobs case
Sonali Phogat's family suspect something 'fishy' in her death, seek official investigation
MNS chief Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Shooting of Kamal Haasans Indian 2 resumed post two year hiatus

Shooting of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' resumed post two-year hiatus

Updated on: 24 August,2022 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sharing the update, filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham tweeted, "Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes"

Shooting of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' resumed post two-year hiatus

Pic Courtesy: Official Twitter Account of Kamal Haasan


Work on Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' has resumed today. 


The film's shoot had come to standstill in 2020 after a crane had collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

Filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham took to social media to share an update about the film. 


Kamal Haasan will join the cast for the shoot in September. Taking to social media, he shared an update with everyone. 

 

"He is back," the poster read. The particular update has left fans excited.

"Hell yeah...he is back," a social media user commented. "The most powerful film...eagerly waiting for the second part," another one wrote.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

'Indian 2', which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Amidst `Boycott Liger`, do you think Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer will roar at the box office?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kamal haasan Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK