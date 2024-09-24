Shriya Pilgaonkar has made a special appearance in a song in 'Navra Maza Navsacha 2,' the much-anticipated sequel to her father Sachin Pilgaonkar's cult comedy film

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s special appearance in 'Navra Maza Navsacha 2,' the much-anticipated sequel to her father Sachin Pilgaonkar's cult comedy film, has left the audience happily surprised. Shriya is seen in a melodious Ganpati song, dancing with her parents, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Reflecting on her special song appearance, Shriya expressed, "Like so many people, I am also a huge fan of Navra Maza Navsacha which released 19 years ago. And while I have been helping with the marketing and PR of the film, I was elated when papa asked me to be a part of the beautiful Ganpati song - Dumroo Vaje which has gone viral. It’s a privilege to witness the passion and hard work my parents put into their work and I’m honoured to be part of this iconic sequel which is already opening to big numbers at the box office. I had so much fun dancing and I want more opportunities to dance on screen."

The audience is raving about Shriya’s beautiful look in a traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari saree. The original Navra Maza Navsacha, released in 2004, is considered an all-time fan favourite cult comedy that is a family entertainer. Directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, the film captured the hearts of audiences with its engaging storyline and relatable characters. Over the years, it has gained cult status, and the sequel has been highly anticipated, promising to carry forward the legacy of the first film.

The song that features Shriya symbolizes the family’s deep connection to the project and their commitment to entertaining audiences with a heartfelt and joyful sequel. Fans are eagerly awaiting the magic this talented family will bring to the screen once again.

Shriya to be seen in Taaza Khabar 2 soon

Shriya will be seen next in Taaza Khabar 2 along with Bhuvan Bam and also has an exciting lineup of films ahead of her. Reflecting on their collaboration, Bhuvan Bam shares, “Working with Shriya is always a pleasure. We have a great understanding of each other’s acting styles, which helps us create a believable and engaging relationship between our characters. Our scenes together feel natural because we’ve developed a strong bond over the course of the series. Off-screen, our friendship has only grown stronger. We have great conversations and share a lot of laughs, which makes working together even more enjoyable. This connection translates into our performances, making our on-screen moments feel authentic and heartfelt."