Shruti Haasan in extended cameo role for Nani's film

The film's makers are tight-lipped about the details of Shruti's role

Nani

Shruti Haasan will be seen in an extended cameo appearance in Nani's upcoming movie.Shruti, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated releases of 'Salaar' and 'The Eye,' is giving her fans exciting news with this experimental and interesting work. She has always been someone who loves to challenge herself and explore new territories in her craft.

The film's makers are tight-lipped about the details of Shruti's role, well one thing is certain with her acting prowess and stunning screen presence, Shruti is sure to captivate the audience in her role. The buzz around the movie has only grown stronger with the announcement of Shruti’s involvement.

Shruti Haasan has always liked Nani's work, she was thrilled to be part of the project. This extended cameo in Nani's upcoming film is also a good opportunity for Shruti to try out new things that she hasn’t done before in her career. The news of this dynamic couple teaming up on the big screen has sent fans into a frenzy, and they can't wait to see what this duo has in store for them. This is undeniably a collaboration that Shruti and Nani fans cannot afford to miss!

The recently released movie Dasara, starring Natural Star Nani, had taken the box office by storm. In just six days since its release, Dasara had entered the coveted 100 crore club, grossing over Rs 100 Cr worldwide. This was Nani's first movie to achieve this milestone. The movie had not only made its mark in the domestic market but also in overseas markets, especially in the USA where it is close to reaching $2 Million. Dasara had also proved to be tough competition for many Bollywood films released recently.

