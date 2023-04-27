Ahead of the release of his upcoming movie 'Agent', Akhil Akkineni thanks 'brother' Ram Charan, here's why!

Taking everyone by surprise, on Friday the makers 'Agent' dropped a special video featuring Ram Charan and Akhil, where Ram can be seen in a cop avatar from his 2016 hit movie, 'Dhurva' and Akhil as 'Agent' starting the countdown to film's big release

South superstar Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil Akkineni is all set to kick up a massive storm with his most-awaited movie of the year, 'Agent'. The young Tollywood actor has been making waves since the day 'Agent' was announced.

The young Tollywood star, Akhil Akkineni who is popular for his cute and 'chocolate boy' image, is geared up to impress the audiences with his upcoming next which will see him in a never-seen-before avatar of an action hero.

Headlined by Akhil, the upcoming spy action-thriller 'Agent' is set to hit theatres tomorrow, i.e. April 28. While fans and followers of Jr. Akinneni are waiting with bated breath to catch 'Agent' in action this Friday, his friends and well-wishers from Tollywood are extending full support to the young star and one of them is the Mega Powerstar, Ram Charan!

Taking everyone by surprise, on Friday the makers 'Agent' dropped a special video featuring Ram Charan and Akhil, where Ram can be seen in a cop avatar from his 2016 hit movie, 'Dhurva' and Akhil as 'Agent' starting the countdown to film's big release.

Apart from the makers, Akhil too took to his official Instagram and Twitter handle, to share the promotional video featuring him and Ram. Alongside the video, Akhil wrote a small note thanking Ram for his gesture and even called the 'RRR' star his 'brother'.

"Thanking Ram for his gesture, Akhil called the mega "Couldn’t think of a WILDER WAY to Launch the BIG TICKET… Thank you my brother… This one is very special to me… @AlwaysRamCharan", wrote Akhil with two red heart emojis.

The video has become a huge hit among fans of both the stars, Ram Charan and Akhil Akkineni for all the right reasons. The excitement to watch 'Agent' has gone to a whole new level, all thanks to Ram Charan!

Reacting to the Ram and Akhil's video, Bollywood actor Dino Morea who will share the screen space with Akhil in 'Agent', wrote, "Tooooo gooood", with raising hands emojis.

"Plzzz we want to watch this is hindii soo plzzz dubb in hindi", wrote another fan.

"Already book my ticket", commented another fan.

"All the best from always Ramcharan fans", wrote one of the fan pages of the 'RRR' star.

"Ye banda movie ko blockbuster bana ke rahega", wrote one of the Ram Charan fans in Hindi.

"South Multiverse in Making", commented another fan with two heart eye emojis.

While Akhil's half-brother, Naga Chaitanya will be seen making a small cameo in the film, 'Agent' also stars the Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith and Urvashi Rautela in a dance number.

Directed by Surendra Reddy, 'Agent' is set to release on April 28, Friday which is tomorrow.