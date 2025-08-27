Actress Shruti Haasan recently made a revelation about her father Kamal Haasan's love interest in Bengali actress Aparna Sen. She said that he even learned Bengali for her and not for his movies

Shruti Haasan, who is basking in the success of her latest film Coolie, recently went on to reveal that her father and veteran actor Kamal Haasan was in love with Bengali actress Aparna Sen. She also claimed that the veteran actor and politician learnt Bengali for her.

Shruti Haasan says Kamal Haasan was in love with Aparna Sen

A promotional video of Coolie has been shared by the makers of the film wherein Shruti and actor Sathyaraj are seen having a candid conversation. During the conversation, Sathyaraj hailed Shruti for knowing so many languages just like her father, while pointing out that Kamal Haasan had also done a Bengali film and learned the language for it. It was then that Shruti revealed that her father had learnt the language because he was in love with the actress and not for the movie.

Shruti laughingly shared, “Do you know why he learnt Bengali? Because at that time, he was in love with Aparna Sen and to impress her, he learnt Bengali. He did not learn for films." The Coolie actress also spoke about Aparna Sen’s influence in his film work, saying Rani Mukerji’s character in Hey Ram was actually named after Aparna Sen. For the unversed, Rani played a Bengali woman and Kamal Haasan’s love interest in the period drama.

Who is Aparna Sen?

Aparna Sen is a famous actress and filmmaker known to make her impressive career in Bengali cinema. She has received a lot of acclaim for both her excellent acting and direction. She is also a screenplay writer in Bengali cinema. Notably, she is also the mother of Bollywood actress Konkana Sen Sharma of Life in a Metro and Wake Up Sid fame.

As an actress and filmmaker, she has received many awards, including nine National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards and thirteen Bengal Film Journalists Union Awards. The Government of India has even honoured her with the Padma Shri, which is the country's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of arts. Some of Aparna Sen's popular films include Teen Kanya, The Guru, Aparichitha, Memsaheb, and Paromitar Ek Din.