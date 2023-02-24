Shruti Haasan wraps filming for Prashant Neel’s ‘Salaar’

Breaking News
24 February,2023
PTI

Directed by Prashanth Neel of the “KGF” film franchise fame, the pan-India movie is led by Prabhas and produced by Vijay Kiragandur

Shruti Haasan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Shruti Haasan on Thursday said she has concluded shooting for her upcoming movie “Salaar”.


Directed by Prashanth Neel of the “KGF” film franchise fame, the pan-India movie is led by Prabhas and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.



Haasan shared the news on Instagram and thanked Neel for casting her as Aadya in the project.


“AND it’s a wrap on ‘SALAAR’ for me. Thankyou Prashant sir for making me your aadya.. you are exceptional ..Thankyou @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you..

“@hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it. So grateful #seeyouatthemovies” the 37-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo with Neel.

Billed as a “high-voltage actioner”, “Salaar” has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages on September 28.

It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Shruti was recently seen in the Telugu action comedy film 'Waltair Veerayya' alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj. Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the film received a decent response from the fans. On her Bollywood front, Shruti was seen in films like 'Luck', 'Gabbar is Back', 'Behen Hogi Teri', 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'D-DAY', 'Welcome Back' and many more.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

