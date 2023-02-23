Shruti Haasan wraps filming for Prashant Neel's 'Salaar' co-starring Prabhas

Shruti shared the news on Instagram and thanked Neel for casting her as Aadya in the project. The film also stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Shruti Haasan on Thursday said she has concluded shooting for her upcoming movie 'Salaar'. Directed by Prashanth Neel of the 'KGF' film franchise fame, the pan-India movie is led by Prabhas and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Haasan shared the news on Instagram and thanked Neel for casting her as Aadya in the project. "AND it's a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thankyou Prashant sir for making me your aadya.. you are exceptional ..Thankyou @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you.."

"@hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it. So grateful #seeyouatthemovies" the 37-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo with Neel.

Billed as a "high-voltage actioner", 'Salaar' has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages . It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar in the film. His first look was unveiled in October of last year.

'Salaar' is an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot around the globe in countries such as India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Apart from Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others in the key role. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is all set to be released on 28th September 2023. This high-voltage actioner has been making rounds of conversations since the time the first look of the film was launched and fans cannot wait to see Prabhas in his most ferocious, rawest, and massiest avatar.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Hombale Film’s 'Salaar' has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of 'Salaar', we can certainly now say that the time of 'Salaar' has begun!

