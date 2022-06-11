Breaking News
Sidhu Moosewala Birth Anniversary: Late singer's moments with his mother will melt your hearts

Updated on: 11 June,2022 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

On singer and composer Sidhu Moosewala's 29th birth anniversary, we look back at some of his moments with his mother he shared with fans

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Sidhu Moosewala


Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moosewala, passed away on May 29 after he was shot dead by unidentified assailants. Today marks the late singer's birth anniversary. And on this occassion, we look back at some of his moments with his mother he shared with fans.

On May 15 this year, he shared an endearing picture with his mother and wrote- "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAA," followed by some hearts.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)


