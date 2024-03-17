Sidhu Moosewala’s parents blessed with a baby boy, see pic

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents have been blessed with a baby boy. The late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, took to his Instagram and shared the news with Moosewala’s fans

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents have been blessed with a baby boy. In February, it was reported that the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents were expecting a new addition to their family. Now, the family has announced the arrival of a baby boy. The late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, took to his Instagram and shared the news with Moosewala’s fans.



While sharing the picture of himself carrying the little bundle of joy, Balkaur SIngh wrote, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

Earlier, contrary to the reports of Charan Kaur's pregnancy, Sidhu Moosewala’s father took to Twitter and shared a post asking the singer’s fans not to believe any rumours circulating about the family. Balkaur Singh's statement hinted that Sidhu Moosewala’s mother is not pregnant. “We are thankful to Sidhu’s fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumors going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all," he wrote in Punjabi.

Moosewala, 28, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Scores of celebrities mourned his demise by paying tribute on social media.



The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and the assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons, including Moosewala. The Punjab Police SIT has filed three chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

The investigation suggested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol. Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.