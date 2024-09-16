SIIMA 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya for the awards in Dubai. The actress bagged an award for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2

Aaradhya Bachchan played the role of the doting daughter to mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dubai over the weekend. The mother-daughter duo was in the Middle-Eastern country for the SIIMA 2024. On Sunday night, the actress won an award for her role in 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2' in which she played Nandini. She bagged the Best Actress (critics) award for the Mani Ratnam directorial.

Aaradhya Bachchan turns photographer for Aishwarya

At the awards function, Aaradhya was seen turning photographer for her mother. The official handle of SIIMA shared pictures of the little Bachchan clicking Aishwarya's pictures as he went to the stage to receive her award. Aaradhya was seated in the front row along with her mother.

What Aishwarya said after winning

As Aishwarya collected her award from filmmaker Kabir Khan on stage, she reflected on her win. In her acceptance speech, the actor said, “Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team.”

Aishwarya Rai and Chiyaan Vikram reunite at SIIMA 2024

At the function on Sunday, Chiyaan Vikram was seen greeting Aishwarya and Aaradhya with enthusiasm. The two actors have worked together in multiple films and share a close friendship. For the function, Vikram was also seated beside Aishwarya. The actor also won the Best Actor Award for his performance in PS 2.

'Ponniyin Selvan' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.

Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi's Ponniyin Selvan towards the end of the first film. The magnum opus also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi and many more.