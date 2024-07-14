After making a separate entry, a picture of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan sitting together at the wedding venue has made it to the internet, and it came as a big relief for the couple's fans

In Pic: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya. (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding is what everyone is talking about. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre, and just like everyone else, the Bachchan clan also attended the wedding. Power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have been in the news for their alleged separation, added fuel to the rumours by not arriving together at the wedding. Their separate entry raised many eyebrows, but now it seems like them not coming together has nothing to do with their relationship. After making a separate entry, a picture of them sitting together at the wedding venue has made it to the internet, and it came as a big relief for the couple's fans.

The inside picture shows Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan chatting with each other. At the photo booth, Abhishek arrived with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, and actor-turned-politician mother Jaya Bachchan. Big B's daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and their children Navya Naveli and Agastya were also seen at the paparazzi photo call.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya made heads turn not only with her presence but also with her outfit. The former Miss World slayed in a red Anarkali suit with a matching embroidered shrug. She opted for a choker set and maang tikka to accessorize her look. Like mother, daughter Aaradhya wore a blue-green printed Anarkali.

About Anant and Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras. The baraat was a total hit with John Cena, Rajinikanth, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking a leg. Deepika Padukone, who’s expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, skipped the baraat ceremony. For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Rhea Kapoor, the bride’s stylist, posted about the significance of Radhika’s outfit in Gujarati tradition. The bride’s dupatta and ring featured the initials of the couple, ‘A & R.’ Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.

About Anant and Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony

After the wedding concluded on July 12, the Ambani family hosted a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony for the couple. During the ceremony, guests from around the globe came and blessed the newlyweds. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also attended the ceremony and gave his blessing to Anant and Radhika.