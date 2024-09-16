SIIMA 2024: Aishwarya Rai, Nayanthara, Tovino Thomas win big, Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets honoured

SIIMA 2024: It was a star studded weekend in Dubai as the best in South cinema were honoured at the awards ceremony. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram to Tovino Thomas, check out full list of winners

The SIIMA 2024 was concluded on Sunday night. The weekend saw the awards celebrate the best in South cinema (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) in Dubai. Several south stars were gathered under one roof to celebrate their work and cinema. While on Saturday, the winners from Telugu and Kannada cinema was announced, Tamil and Malayalam film industry winners were announced on Sunday.

SIIMA 2024 Telugu winners' list:

Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)

Best Actress (Critics): Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)

Sensation of the Year: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Best Movie: Bhagwant Kesari

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Dixit Shetty (Dasara)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Baby Khiara Khan (Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Actor: Sangeet Shobhan (Mad)

Best Debut Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Comedian: Vishnu (Mad)

Best Music Director: Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna, Khushi)

Best Cinematography: Bhuvana Gowda (Salar)

Best Background Singer: Ram Miryala (Uru Palletooru-Balagam)

Best Debut Director: Souryuv (Hi Dad)

Best Debut Producer: Vaira Entertainments (Hi Dad)

Best Director (Critics): Sai Rajesh

SIIMA 2024 Kannada winners list:

Best Film: Kaatera

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Debutant Actress: Aradhanaa (Kaatera)

Best Actor in Negative Role: Ramesh Indira (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Music Director: V Harikrishna (Kaatera)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli (Kaatera)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Excellence in Cinema Award: Shiva Rajkumar

SIIMA 2024 Winners (Tamil):

Best Actor: Chiyaan Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: I)

Best Actress: Nayanthara (Annapoorani)

Best Actress (Critic): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Pooniyin Selvan: 1)

Best Director: Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: I)

Best Debut Director: Vignesh Raja (Por Thozhil)

Best Supporting Actor: Vasant Ravi (Jailer)

Best Supporting Actress: Saritha (Maaveeran)

Best Editing: Theni Eswar (Mamannan)

SIIMA 2024 Winners (Malayalam):

Best Actor Leading Role: Tovino Thomas (2018)

