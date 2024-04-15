Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated Tamil New Year in an intimate celebration

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their kids

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the cutest couples in the industry. As the two celebrated Tamil New Year, the Jawan actress took to her Instagram and dropped a series of pictures from their intimate family celebration.

Nayanthara shared sweet pictures with cute captions. While posting the pictures, the actress wrote, “Happy Vishu and Happy Tamil New Year… May God bless you all with lots of love and happiness.” In the first two pictures, Vignesh and Nayanthara posed for snaps with their two little ones. Vignesh and Nayanthara wore white ethnic outfits while her kids were seen wearing light pinkish traditional outfits, and we can't get over these cute pictures. The third photograph was our favourite, where Vignesh and Nayanthara were seen making a sweet romantic pose.

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s separation rumours

Earlier, the couple sparked separation rumours last month after the actress posted a cryptic message on her Instagram. Nayanthara took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote that read, 'She's gonna forever say 'I got this' even with tears in her eyes.' Soon after, the speculation surrounding their wedding caught fire, Nayanthara dismissed all the reports by posting cute pictures with her husband.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, a source shared, “Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong and enjoying, as well as cherishing, every moment spent with their kids—Uyir and Ulagam—who have brought them closer in so many ways.”

The source further talked about Nayanthara removing Vignesh from her follower list and shared, “It’s true that Vignesh was removed from her follower list, and the reason behind it is very convoluted. Some people believe that they are planning to launch a joint product together, and the step was to create pre-buzz about it. While some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list. She followed him back as soon as she got to know about the growing buzz and connotation around it.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ which the latter had helmed. The two had reportedly been dating since and finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple also became parents to twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October last year via surrogacy. On the work front, Nayanthara was most recently seen in the megastar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan.'