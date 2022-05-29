Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage, dies

The unfortunate incident happened after Edava Basheer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond's orchestra in Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday night

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Veteran playback singer Edava Basheer has passed away.

Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital his life could not be saved.

