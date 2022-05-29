Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage, dies

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2022 12:02 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
The unfortunate incident happened after Edava Basheer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond's orchestra in Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday night

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Veteran playback singer Edava Basheer has passed away. 

The unfortunate incident happened after Edava Basheer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond's orchestra in Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday night. 




Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital his life could not be saved.


