Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on Thursday, August 8. While the groom-to-be's father-in-law was the first to break the news, it was finally Sobhita's turn as she took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps with her beau, Chay.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement pics are too adorable to miss

On August 9, Sobhita posted heartwarming pictures from her engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya. In the first photo, the newly engaged couple is sitting on a swing, basking in their love. In the next picture, Sobhita and Naga are seen laughing, clearly ecstatic about their good news! The last picture featured the couple smiling.

Nagarjuna on Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement

Recently, Nagarjuna spoke about the private engagement ceremony.

In an interview with Times Now, he opened up and said, "It (engagement) went very very well. Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I. Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly."

"Only the immediate family was there. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it." He added.

When asked about the couple’s wedding plans, Nagarjuna responded, "Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let's do it. Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it."

The actor also mentioned that Sobhita's parents "love" Naga Chaitanya. He added, "They really like Chay. Can't blame them. My son is a gem of a boy. He deserves happiness. I am very proud that both my sons have turned out to be fine men."

When asked about his relationship with Sobhita, Nagarjuna said he knew the actress long before his son, Naga Chaitanya, met her.

He stated, "Chay got to know Sobhita two years ago. But I have known her for six years. I saw her in Adivi Sesh's film Goodachari and liked her work. I told her that. From then on, we have had many discussions on cinema, life, and philosophy. Sobhita is a very well-informed girl."