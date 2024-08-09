Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > PICS Sobhita Dhulipala makes engagement to Naga Chaitanya Instagram official take a look

PICS: Sobhita Dhulipala makes engagement to Naga Chaitanya Instagram official, take a look!

Updated on: 09 August,2024 08:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

On August 9, Sobhita posted heartwarming pictures from her engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya. The pictures are all things heartwarming and adorable!

PICS: Sobhita Dhulipala makes engagement to Naga Chaitanya Instagram official, take a look!

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Listen to this article
PICS: Sobhita Dhulipala makes engagement to Naga Chaitanya Instagram official, take a look!
x
00:00

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on Thursday, August 8. While the groom-to-be's father-in-law was the first to break the news, it was finally Sobhita's turn as she took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps with her beau, Chay.


Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement pics are too adorable to miss



On August 9, Sobhita posted heartwarming pictures from her engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya. In the first photo, the newly engaged couple is sitting on a swing, basking in their love. In the next picture, Sobhita and Naga are seen laughing, clearly ecstatic about their good news! The last picture featured the couple smiling.


Take a look at the sweet pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Nagarjuna on Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement

Recently, Nagarjuna spoke about the private engagement ceremony.

In an interview with Times Now, he opened up and said, "It (engagement) went very very well. Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I. Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly."

"Only the immediate family was there. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it." He added. 

When asked about the couple’s wedding plans, Nagarjuna responded, "Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let's do it. Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it."

The actor also mentioned that Sobhita's parents "love" Naga Chaitanya. He added, "They really like Chay. Can't blame them. My son is a gem of a boy. He deserves happiness. I am very proud that both my sons have turned out to be fine men."

When asked about his relationship with Sobhita, Nagarjuna said he knew the actress long before his son, Naga Chaitanya, met her.

He stated, "Chay got to know Sobhita two years ago. But I have known her for six years. I saw her in Adivi Sesh's film Goodachari and liked her work. I told her that. From then on, we have had many discussions on cinema, life, and philosophy. Sobhita is a very well-informed girl."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sobhita dhulipala Naga Chaitanya Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK