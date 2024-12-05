In the video, as Chay tied the mangalsutra around Sobhita Dhulipala's neck, she became emotional, unable to hold back her tears, and quickly wiped them away as she looked at Chay

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now married. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony, and Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the first pictures of the newlyweds. Now, a new video of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya has surfaced on social media, and it is melting hearts. The video shows Sobhita getting teary-eyed as Naga Chaitanya puts the mangalsutra around her neck. The clip of the couple enjoying this precious moment has left fans in awe of their love for each other.

Sobhita Dhulipala gets emotional

The clip circulating online shows Sobhita looking stunning in a white and red Kanjivaram saree, while Chay looked handsome in a white kurta. The actress was seen seated on white cushions as Chay stood in front of her. She adorned herself with beautiful gold jewellery, including multiple neckpieces, a large matha patti, earrings, and other accessories. In the video, as Chay ties the mangalsutra around Sobhita's neck, she becomes emotional, unable to hold back her tears, and quickly wipes them away as she looks at Chay with all the happiness and love she has for him.

Nagarjuna dropped first wedding pictures

Earlier, while announcing their wedding, Nagarjuna shared pictures and wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR Garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

The pictures that Nagarjuna shared showed them in different outfits. Naga, dressed in a traditional pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals. Meanwhile, Sobhita radiated grace in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, beautifully paying homage to her cultural heritage.

More about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding took place on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue, steeped in history, holds emotional significance as it was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Situated in the heart of Banjara Hills, the sprawling 22-acre studio offers a timeless backdrop, making the couple’s big day a perfect blend of family heritage and modern elegance.