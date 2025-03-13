Mohan Babu made headlines after a complaint was filed accusing him of planning Soundarya's murder. She tragically passed away in a private aircraft crash on April 17, 2004, at the age of 31

Soundarya Pic/X

Listen to this article Soundarya's husband rubbishes reports of Mohan Babu's involvement in actor's death: 'This is false news' x 00:00

Sooryavansham actor Soundarya's husband has come forward quashing all reports surrounding Mohan Babu's involvement in her death. The veteran actor, who has been in the news for a property dispute with his son Manchu Manoj made headlines after a complaint was filed in Andhra Pradesh accusing him of planning Soundarya's murder. The Kannada actor tragically passed away in a private aircraft crash on April 17, 2004, at the age of 31. She was reportedly pregnant at the time of death and her family was unable to recover her body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soundarya’s husband issues statement

Soundarya's husband GS Raghu called the news false and asserted that they share a good rapport with Mohan Babu. In a statement shared by Telugu 360, he said, “I want to deny the baseless news which has spread across regarding the property. To clarify, I confirm that there is no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife Late Smt. Soundarya. We never had any land transactions with him as far my knowledge is concerned."

He added that the two families have known each other for over 25 years and have always maintained mutual trust and respect. “We share a good rapport and are a family with Shri Mohan Babu sir In this aspect I want to confirm again that we don’t have any property transactions related to this with Shri Mohan Babu sir. Since this is a false news and request you all, to stop spreading the wrong news across. Request you all, let's end up at this given point of time,” he added.

Mohan Babu accused of planning Soundarya's murder

According to a report by News18 Kannada, a complaint was filed against Mohan Babu which alleged that he pressured Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad’s Jalpalli village to him which they refused leading to a rift. After the actor’s death, Mohan Babu occupied the land illegally. The complainant, identified as Chittimallu has requested the government to take control of the land and has also sought police protection fearing a threat to their life.

Soundarya rose to fame in Bollywood with Sooryavansham in which she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan.