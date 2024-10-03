Breaking News
Soundarya prays for father Rajinikanth's health at Shri Vadivudai Amman temple

Updated on: 03 October,2024 10:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Soundarya Rajinikanth visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for her ailing father and south superstar Rajinikanth

Soundarya prays for father Rajinikanth's health at Shri Vadivudai Amman temple

Soundarya Rajinikanth

In a heartfelt gesture, Soundarya Rajinikanth visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for her father, the legendary actor Rajinikanth, who is currently hospitalised. Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 30 after experiencing severe stomach pain.





Medical officials reported that he was treated for a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta).

According to a bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals, "Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method."

The statement further explained that Senior Interventional cardiacologist Dr Sai Satish successfully placed a stent in the aorta, sealing off the swelling through an endovascular repair procedure.

The hospital assured fans and well-wishers that Rajinikanth's condition is stable. The procedure went as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days," as stated by Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals.

Expressing his support for the beloved actor, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi took to social media, stating, "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajinikanth around the globe in praying for his swift and smooth recovery."

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated film 'Coolie.' While specific details remain under wraps, a recently released monochrome teaser featuring the actor has already captivated audiences. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, confronting adversaries with a belt made of gold watches, generating significant excitement among fans.

'Coolie' marks a notable collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Sun Pictures backing the project. Rumours suggest that Sivakarthikeyan may play a significant role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film has yet to be announced.

In addition to 'Coolie,' Rajinikanth will also appear in 'Vettaiyan,' where he shares the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The shooting for 'Vettaiyan,' directed by TJ Gnanavel, has been completed and is slated for a worldwide release in October this year. 

