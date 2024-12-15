Pushpa 2 fame Sreeleela has announced that she is now planning to expand her reach. The Kissik dancer will soon debut in Tamil Cinema with a film made by Dawn pictures

Sreeleela has mesmerized audiences with her acting and dance performances. Known for her on-screen presence and graceful moves, she recently captivated fans with her electrifying performance in the chartbuster Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Her impeccable expressions and sizzling chemistry in the song have won hearts across the nation.

Sreeleela is set to make her Tamil debut with SK25

Now, Sreeleela is set to expand her horizons with her Tamil debut, aiming to charm audiences in the South Indian industry and beyond. Sreeleela is set to make her Tamil debut in SK25, directed by Sudha Kongara. filmmaker Sudha Kongara is renowned for her compelling storytelling and impactful cinema, with acclaimed works like Soorarai Pottru and Irudhi Suttru. Sreeleela took to her Instagram to share the post in collaboration with Dawn pictures. The actress mentioned in the caption that she is extremely grateful to have this opportunity and this is going to be her first film in Tamil cinema. The actress mentioned that she missed the pooja.

The star performer will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan, who was recently seen in Amaran. The film is produced by Dawn Pictures. With this dream collaboration, Sreeleela is set to captivate Tamil audiences and further try to increase her pan-India appeal.

Streeleela's start in the Telugu film industry

Sreeleela is an American actress of Indian origin who started her acting career with the 2017 film 'Chitrangada' as a child artist as she enacted the younger version of Sindhu Tolani on screen. She then debuted with the 2019 Kannada film 'Kiss' where she shared the screen with Viraat. Despite having connections in the Telugu film industry, Sreeleela chose to start with Kannada films because she grew up in Bangalore. A month later, her second film 'Bharaate' was released, where she was seen acting opposite Sriimurali. In 2021, Leela made her debut in Telugu cinema in the romantic musical film 'Pelli SandaD', where she shared the screen with Roshan. She also worked with Ram Pothineni in the 2023 film 'Skanda'.