SS Rajamouli has been delivering blockbusters for ages, with iconic films like Magadheera, Sye, Eega, and more. But on SS Rajamouli’s birthday, we’re here to show you a different side of the director. Meet SS Rajamouli, the actor, who has made several cameo appearances in films, including the National Award-winning Baahubali and RRR.

SS Rajamouli's cameos in his own films

Sye

In 2004, S.S. Rajamouli made his first cameo appearance in his own film Sye. The director briefly appears as a college student during a scene involving a protest on campus. The movie revolves around two rival college groups, one led by Prithvi (Nithiin) and the other by Shashank (Shashank), who come together to defend their college from a local gangster.

Magadheera

S.S. Rajamouli's Telugu action fantasy, Magadheera, revolves around an ancient warrior, played by Ram Charan, who fails to save his love interest (Kajal Aggarwal) in a past life but is given a second chance when reborn in the present. Released in July 2009, the director made a cameo appearance in the song "Anaganaganaga."

Baahubali: The Beginning

The biggest blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema, Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by Rajamouli, was written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. The period action drama revolves around the fight for the 'Mahishmati singhasan' (throne) and the ultimate ruler, Baahubali, played by Prabhas. In this film, Rajamouli made a blink-and-miss cameo. The film also had a sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, released in 2017, with both parts being highly appreciated by audiences.

RRR

RRR is a fictional story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s. The movie starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and was released on 25th March 2022, collecting over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. In this film, Rajamouli made a cameo appearance in the "Ettara Jenda" song.

All four of the above-mentioned examples are proof that SS Rajamouli isn't someone who just wants to sit behind the camera. Every once in a while, he makes sure to do something that gives that "wow" factor to his fans.

