As SS Rajamouli’s birthday approaches, here are his top 5 films that you need to watch to feel pumped up: From Magadheera to RRR

In Pics: SS Rajamouli

Listen to this article Magadheera to RRR, SS Rajamouli’s top films for a perfect movie marathon x 00:00

SS Rajamouli is one of the most renowned action directors in the Indian film industry. Whether it's delivering action thrillers down South or larger-than-life films like 'Baahubali' or 'RRR', he has given the audience some of the most adrenaline-rushing films. As SS Rajamouli’s birthday approaches, here are his top 5 films that you need to watch to feel pumped up:

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 5 films of SS Rajamouli

Magadheera

S.S. Rajamouli's Telugu action fantasy revolves around an ancient warrior, played by Ram Charan, who fails to save his love interest, Kajal Aggarwal, in a past life but is given a second chance when reborn in the present. The film was released in July 2009, and it was critically and commercially successful, earning two National Film Awards.

Eega

'Eega' (The Fly) similarly features a reincarnation narrative, but with a housefly as the primary character. The fantasy film revolves around the protagonist Nani (Telugu star Nani) and his eternal love for Bindu (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). He is slain by industrialist Sudeep (Kichcha Sudeepa), who lusts after Bindu, and is resurrected as a housefly to avenge his death. 'Eega' received two National Film Awards.

Baahubali: The Beginning

The biggest blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema, director S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. The period action film garnered a lot of appreciation and collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles, the movie revolves around the fight for the 'Mahishmati Singhasan' and the ultimate ruler, Baahubali, played by Prabhas. The film was awarded the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2016.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The sequel delves into Amarendra's friendship with his faithful assistant Katappa (Sathyaraj), who became immensely popular among 'Baahubali' fans. The plot revolves around Narendra's efforts to reclaim Mahishmati and put a stop to Bhallaaladeva's tyranny. The film was bestowed with three National Film Awards. The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

RRR

'RRR' is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments and was released on 25th March 2022. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the lead roles. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. "Naatu Naatu," a track from 'RRR', made history by becoming the first Telugu song ever nominated for an Academy Award in the Original Song category.