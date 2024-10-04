Adding to the growing backlash, SS Rajamouli the Baahubali and RRR director emphasized the importance of respecting personal boundaries and keeping things dignified.

SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has openly criticized Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s remarks, which connected actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce to a political issue. Adding to the growing backlash, the Baahubali and RRR director emphasized the importance of respecting personal boundaries and keeping things dignified.

SS Rajamouli condemns Konda Surekha's divorce comments on SamChay

Rajamouli added that unfounded accusations are "intolerable," especially when they come from public officials. He shared this message on X (formerly known as Twitter), posting, “Respect boundaries, maintain dignity. Baseless allegations are intolerable, especially when made by public officials! #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate.”

Leading stars from the Telugu film industry have strongly condemned Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments linking Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao to the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

South stars slam minister's Naga-Samantha divorce remark

Chiranjeevi

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi expressed his disappointment in a post on X, saying he was "deeply hurt" by the minister's disrespectful remarks. He stated, "It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members.

"No one should stoop to this level for scoring political points by dragging unconnected people and more so women into their political slug fest and make distasteful fictional allegations. We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. Politicians and people in honourable positions should set better examples. Trust the concerned will make amends and withdraw these malicious remarks immediately," he added.

Jr NTR.

Another prominent actor who weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Congress leader was NT Rama Rao Jr., also known as Jr NTR. The RRR star posted a statement directed at the minister, saying that bringing personal lives into politics is a new low.

He wrote, "Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It's disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry". "We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. We should rise above this and maintain respect for each other's boundaries. Let's ensure our society does not normalize such reckless behavior in democratic India," the actor said.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun strongly discouraged the remarks with a post and the trending hashtag: "#FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate". "I strongly condemn the baseless derogatory comments made about film personalities and film families. This behavior is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal. I urge the parties involved to act more responsibly and respect individual privacy, especially towards women. We must promote respect and dignity in society as a whole," the Pushpa actor said.