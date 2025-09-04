As the filming of SSMB 29 continues in full swing, the budget for SS Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer was reportedly revealed by a Kenya-based news portal recently

One of the most anticipated films by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead has been creating buzz regularly. As newer updates about the film emerge, the fans cannot wait for the upcoming yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 . Recently, it was reported that the film’s team shot a schedule in Kenya. The local media there and the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, recently spoke about their time there.

One of the most anticipated films by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead has been creating buzz regularly. As newer updates about the film emerge, the fans cannot wait for the upcoming yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29. Recently, it was reported that the film’s team shot a schedule in Kenya. The local media there and the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, recently spoke about their time there.

SSMB 29 budget

A Kenyan portal called The Star reported that Rajamouli met Musalia on Tuesday in Kenya the wrapping up a schedule for SSMB 29. The report called it ‘one of the largest film productions in Asian cinema and claimed that the budget for the film was $135 million ( ₹1188 crore). Notably, in July, a Kenyan portal called The Citizen claimed that the film’s budget was $116 million ( ₹1022 crore).

However, one detail that caused confusion among many fans was whether SSMB 29 would be a standalone film or a two-parter. The Star noted that the film is planned as a two-part series. However, it is clear that SSMB 29’s major African scenes were being shot in Kenya, including locations like the iconic Masai Mara, Lake Naivasha, Samburu, Mount Kilimanjaro, Amboseli and more. The portal also reported that the film is expected to be released in 120 countries.

About SSMB 29

SSMB 29 kicked off with a muhurat puja that took place in January this year, but the film’s details have been kept under wraps. The film went on floors in April, as the team shot in Odisha and Hyderabad. Despite their best efforts, pictures and videos of the shoot were leaked online. On Mahesh’s birthday on 9 August, Rajamouli released a poster calling the film a ‘globetrotter’, making fans wonder if that was the film’s name. He also revealed that more about the film will be revealed in November.

Earlier it was reported that the team was filming in Kenya with PeeCee amid tight security. A close source to the project further reveals, "SS Rajamouli has begun the shoot of his next project in Nairobi, Kenya with the lead pair Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actors are currently shooting in the hidden locations of the city under severe surveillance. Phones of the crew aren't allowed on the sets."