SS Rajamouli to shoot SSMB29’s next leg in Kenya; actioner becomes the second major Indian film after Jagga Jasoos to be shot there

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli’s action adventure, the working title of which is SSMB29, has taken him from Odisha to Hyderabad since it rolled last year. Now, the filmmaker and leading man Mahesh Babu have zeroed in on the next destination. Sources reveal that the director will begin an elaborate three-week schedule in Kenya in July.

A still from Jagga Jasoos

It has been learnt that the Kenya leg will feature some intense action sequences. A unit insider reveals, “Rajamouli sir chose the country because it has everything the film needs — savannahs, highlands, and dense forests.” The portions will be filmed across multiple locations, including the Tsavo National Park, the Aberdare

National Park, and on the outskirts of Nairobi.

(L-R) Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra also star in the film

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra, SSMB29 tells the story of a globe-trotting explorer on the quest for some artefacts. The production team has roped in stunt coordinators of the region to execute the action set-pieces. The source adds, “Some sequences involve wildlife interaction, and combat in the jungle. Rajamouli sir has envisioned chase sequences in wildlife corridors, and ancient ruins.”

Interestingly, SSMB29 becomes only the second major Indian film after Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos (2017) to be shot extensively in Kenya.