Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam
Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh
Aviation crackdown: AI under the microscope as DGCA issues order to remove three officers
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > SS Rajamouli heads to Kenya for Mahesh Babu Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra starrer

SS Rajamouli heads to Kenya for Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra-starrer

Updated on: 23 June,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

SS Rajamouli to shoot SSMB29’s next leg in Kenya; actioner becomes the second major Indian film after Jagga Jasoos to be shot there

SS Rajamouli heads to Kenya for Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra-starrer

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli heads to Kenya for Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra-starrer
x
00:00

SS Rajamouli’s action adventure, the working title of which is SSMB29, has taken him from Odisha to Hyderabad since it rolled last year. Now, the filmmaker and leading man Mahesh Babu have zeroed in on the next destination. Sources reveal that the director will begin an elaborate three-week schedule in Kenya in July. 

A still from Jagga JasoosA still from Jagga Jasoos


It has been learnt that the Kenya leg will feature some intense action sequences. A unit insider reveals, “Rajamouli sir chose the country because it has everything the film needs — savannahs, highlands, and dense forests.” The portions will be filmed across multiple locations, including the Tsavo National Park, the Aberdare 
National Park, and on the outskirts of Nairobi. 


(L-R) Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra also star in the film(L-R) Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra also star in the film

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra, SSMB29 tells the story of a globe-trotting explorer on the quest for some artefacts. The production team has roped in stunt coordinators of the region to execute the action set-pieces. The source adds, “Some sequences involve wildlife interaction, and combat in the jungle. Rajamouli sir has envisioned chase sequences in wildlife corridors, and ancient ruins.” 

Interestingly, SSMB29 becomes only the second major Indian film after Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos (2017) to be shot extensively in Kenya.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

ss rajamouli mahesh babu Prithviraj Sukumaran priyanka chopra jagga jasoos bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK