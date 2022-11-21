Star Wars director J.J Abrams says he is a HUGE fan of RRR when he met SS Rajamouli at the Governors Awards

Last night, SS Rajamouli attended Governors Awards in LA and met several known filmmakers and creators around the world
SS Rajamouli is definitely one of the biggest filmmakers today. And with 'RRR' achieving milestones globally, he has become even bigger. Last night, SS Rajamouli attended Governors Awards in LA and met several known filmmakers and creators around the world. He also met the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible, and many other remarkable Hollywood movies, JJ Abrams, who said that he is a huge fan of RRR.
Jeffrey Jacob Abrams is an American filmmaker and composer. He is best known for his works in the mastery of the genre of action, drama, and science fiction. He is one of the biggest directors in the world and has given films like Star Wars and the franchise, Mission Impossible, Super 8, and The Cloverfield Paradox amongst many others. With RRR enjoying a massive response from the global audience, several big filmmakers and dignitaries have come ahead to praise the film, including JJ Abrams.
RRR has performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit. The film grossed â¹1,200 crore worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022.