Sudheer Babu, Prabhas and Arshad Warsi

Actor Sudheer Babu and director Ajay Bhupathi have called out Hindi actor Arshad Warsi over his remarks that Telugu star Prabhas was made to look “like a joker” in Kalki 2898 AD, saying there’s a way to express an opinion and bad-mouthing anyone isn’t okay.

Last week, Warsi was asked in a podcast what was the last bad film he watched and the Munna Bhai star said it was Kalki 2898 AD. While the actor was all praise about megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s performance, he said Prabhas was like a joker in the blockbuster movie, a comment that didn’t go down well with fans as well as the Telugu film fraternity.

Babu, known for Telugu film Sammohanam (2018) and Hindi movie Baaghi (2016), said he never expected the “absence of professionalism” from Warsi. “It’s okay to criticise constructively, but it’s never okay to bad-mouth [someone]. Prabhas’s stature is too big for comments coming from small minds,” the actor wrote on X on Tuesday.

Bhupathi, popular for directing Telugu film RX 100 (2018), accused Warsi of being jealous of the Baahubali star. “Prabhas is the man who has given everything and will do anything to take Indian cinema to the world audience, a pride of our nation. We can see the jealousy on that film, on him in your eyes just because you’ve faded out and no one gives an eye to you. There’s a limit and a way to express your opinion,” said the filmmaker.On the podcast, Warsi said he was “sad” that Prabhas was made to look like a joker in Kalki 2898 AD.

“Amit ji was unbelievable. Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he [made to look] like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyu karte hain aisa mujhe nahin samajh mein aata [What did you make him? Why do they do such things?]” the actor had said.

