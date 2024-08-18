When discussing the movie, Arshad began by praising Amitabh Bachchan's presence and star power, highlighting his role as one of the leads. However, he didn't mince his words about Prabhas

Kalki 2989 AD

Listen to this article Arshad Warsi calls Prabas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar' x 00:00

Arshad Warsi is known for being straightforward, and in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, he candidly discussed his life, career, and the movies he’s recently watched. When talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad didn’t hold back, sharing that he didn’t like it at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arshad Warsi reviews Kalki 2898 AD

When discussing the movie, Arshad began by praising Amitabh Bachchan's presence and star power, highlighting his role as one of the leads. “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal.”

Here it is, The real view of #Kalki2898AD‌ from north India. #Prabhas looks like Joker in the film says Arshad. He also added kalki could have been a good film like Mad Max but the actor and director failed to do so.

pic.twitter.com/hbEWMOyyj7 — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) August 18, 2024

However, he then gave a straightforward critique of the film without holding back. “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

On the work front:

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi are all set to entertain the audience with their next 'Jolly LLB 3'. Now, Akshay has announced the schedule for the movie in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrap up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of 'Jolly LLB 3' with co-star Arshad Warsi. Kumar and Warsi are seen riding bikes in the footage while covered in blood. The video hints that the BTS may be from a combat scene in the film.

Akshay captioned the video, " And that's a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan. #JollyLLB3"

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part. Arshad and Akshay have also reunited for 'Welcome 3'.

(With inputs from ANI)