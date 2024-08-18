The ‘Angry Young Man’ is often asked why he continues to work even at 81, obviously giving youngsters a run for their money, the legendary actor came up with a sassy reply on his blog

Amitabh Bachchan Pic/Tumblr

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently made waves as Ashwatthama in the sci-fi magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is back at hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 16. The ‘Angry Young Man’ is often asked why he continues to work even at 81, obviously giving youngsters a run for their money, the legendary actor came up with a sassy reply on his blog.

Amitabh wrote, “They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason ..others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime ..wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work…”

He added, “My work was given to me .. when it is given to you, answer that question .. my reasons may not agree with you .. but because the right to express has been given multiple tunnels of presence, you are heard ..you said, I heard, I gave reason for working on .. that is me ..what reason I have is mine .. enclosed shuttered and locked ..and the ‘impotency of content’ compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing ..in time sandcastles fall down ..may you that build them, find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business ..mine is done and it stands still - I WORK .. PERIOD ..got a problem with that? well then .. get to work and find out.”

On the work front, Amitabh will reunite with Rajinikanth in the latter’s 170th film 'Vettaiyan', which is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. The duo has previously collaborated on films like 'Hum', 'Andhaa Kaanoon', and 'Geraftaar'.

Meanwhile, Amitabh's film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to be released on OTT platforms. Interestingly, the film will be out on both Netflix and Prime Video. 'Kalki 2898 AD' will be released on Prime Video in the Telugu language with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. On the other hand, the film will be available to watch on Netflix in Hindi language. The makers have set August 22 as the OTT release date for the film.

(With inputs from ANI)