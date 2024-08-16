Breaking News
Imtiaz Ali: ‘I can't be working with Amitabh Bachchan, he’s too big’

Updated on: 17 August,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed that he got a letter from Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan appreciating ‘Rockstar’ (2011) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri

Imtiaz Ali, Amitabh Bachchan Pic/AFP, Mid-day Sit With Hitlist

To work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been on every filmmaker’s bucket list. However, movie maverick Imtiaz Ali doesn’t envision himself doing so, for the sheer reason of being starstruck by the actor’s charisma and down-to-earth personality. On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Imtiaz speaks of his love for the superstar and recalls the time he sent a letter appreciating ‘Rockstar’. 


Imtiaz shared, “Even when I knew that some of my movies have worked and now maybe if I go to Amitabh Bachchan, he'll agree. I was always very scared of going to him because, what if he agrees? Like I can't be working with Amitabh Bachchan. That's what I used to think. Amitabh Bachchan is too big. Shah Rukh Khan can't be that big for me because he's younger also. Even Bachchan Saab doesn't know what he is."



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)


“I am a North Indian boy coming from a small town. I've seen that when Amitabh Bachchan, like slide used to come of Geraftaar (1985), they used to break seats out of excitement and frenzy. I still feel that frenzy. So Bachchan, I thought yaar, isko door se pranam karunga. But he is such a person, genuinely down to earth,” he added. 

Imtiaz also revealed that he got a letter from Big B appreciating ‘Rockstar’ (2011) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. “The best thing was the timing. 1:42 AM or 2:42 AM. Dear Imtiaz, I've just finished watching, your ‘Rockstar’,” he said, mimicking Bachchan’s baritone. 

'Rockstar' revolves around Janardhan Jakhar, played by Ranbir, a young man from Delhi who dreams of becoming a rockstar like his idol, Jim Morrison. He transforms and adopts the persona of Jordan when he meets Heer Kaul, played by Nargis Fakhri, a free-spirited girl with whom he falls in love. The movie portrays Janardhan's journey as he navigates through love, heartbreak, and fame in pursuit of his musical ambitions. It explores themes of passion, self-discovery, and the sacrifices one makes for their art.

'Rockstar' is renowned for its soulful music composed by A R Rahman, which includes chart-topping songs like 'Sadda Haq' and 'Nadaan Parindey. 'The film received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and music, earning several awards and nominations.

