A video of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth greeting each other at the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony has gone viral.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan quickly pulls Rajinikanth into a hug, stops him from touching his feet - watch video x 00:00

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony. Big B and Navya choose to wear traditional attire for the auspicious occasion. On the other hand, superstar Rajinikanth arrived in his traditional signature attire, accompanied by his wife Latha.

A video of the two film supremos greeting each other at the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony has gone viral. A clip shows Rajinikanth moving towards Big B and bending to touch his feet as the latter quickly pulls him up into a hug. Amitabh is 81 years old while Rajinikanth is 73 years old, making the gesture a sign of respect for elders on Thalaiva’s part.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those unversed, Amitabh and Rajinikanth will share screen space in the latter’s 170th film 'Vettaiyan', which is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

The duo has previously collaborated on films like 'Hum', 'Andhaa Kaanoon', and 'Geraftaar'.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Coolie'. Big B is currently basking in the success of 'Kalki 2898 AD' in which he played Ashwatthama. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.