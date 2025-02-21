Ever since news broke out that Superstar Rajinikanth was collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film, ‘Coolie’, fans have been eagerly awaiting more details

Telugu star Sundeep Kishan has now made it clear that he is not a part of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s eagerly awaited action entertainer, ‘Coolie’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Ever since news broke out that Superstar Rajinikanth was collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film, ‘Coolie’, fans have been eagerly awaiting more details.

Speculations were rife that Sundeep Kishan would also be part of the film alongside Varun. However, at the recent Dish TV Watcho Storytellers Conclave, Sundeep Kishan revealed that he was not a part of the project.

Sundeep Kishan said, "Honestly, I'm not a part of ‘Coolie’. Lokesh is one of my best friends, and anything big that happens to me, he's one of the first people to know. Likewise, he calls me first when something big happens to him. We don't talk about it much; we are just good friends."

He further added, "At one point, Rajini sir wanted to meet me, and I was asked to see him. When I finally did, it was amazing. We sat, talked about my work, and I took his blessings. It was a memorable moment."

When asked if he has ever met his favourite stars, Sundeep shared an interesting perspective. He said, "I have this peculiar habit—I don’t meet my favourite stars until they recognize me for who I am. For example, I didn't meet Aziz sir or Shafiq sir until they knew who I was. But meeting Rajini sir was something truly special."

This confirms that Sundeep Kishan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are not collaborating on a project at the moment. Talking about his upcoming film, he shared, "My upcoming film, ‘Mazaaq’, is set to release on February 26. It’s a crazy, fun entertainer. After doing three serious films—'Michael’, ‘Ryan’, and ‘Captain Miller’—I felt I needed to do something lighter. I wanted to make the audience laugh, and it’s going to be a fun ride."

Sundeep was a guest speaker at the Watcho Storytellers Conclave, a step towards igniting impactful conversations within the film community while strengthening the Dish TV brand. He led a session titled ‘A Young Star Who Seamlessly Gels into Any Role, Any Industry, and Platform.’

Expressing his excitement about being part of the initiative, Sundeep shared, "It's exciting to be part of the Watcho Storytellers Conclave, which gives young creators an accessible platform to present their work to global audiences. It's all about empowering each creator to find their unique voice and reach the audience that matters."

After a successful launch in Kolkata, Watcho Storytellers Conclave arrived in Hyderabad, engaging creative community and empowering content creators nationwide.

The Watcho Storytellers Conclave seeks to level the playing field for filmmakers and content creators, providing fresh opportunities for both emerging and established talent to connect with audiences and share their unique stories. Watcho offers a platform for diverse artistic expressions, fostering creativity and innovation while breaking traditional barriers and enriching the entertainment landscape.

