Sunny Deol, who kicked off his film Soorya back in 2022 before getting busy with other films, recently shot the climax of the thriller in Mumbai. The actor aims to wrap it up by mid-September

Inarguably, Sunny Deol has a promising line-up of films with Lahore 1947, Border 2, and Ramayana. Amid this, the senior actor, however, hasn’t forgotten his prior commitment. Deol , who had shot a chunk of Soorya in 2022, returned to the world of M Padmakumar’s thriller in August as they began filming the climax. He aims to wrap up the movie by mid-September.

An official adaptation of the Malayalam film Joseph (2018), Soorya — which had gone on floors in Jaipur in the summer of 2022 ­— sees Deol as a retired cop, who unexpectedly gets pulled into a murder investigation that leads him to discover an organ harvesting racket. Talking to mid-day, producer Deepak Mukut said that they are currently filming the climactic action sequences with Deol, Ravi Kishan, and Manish Wadhwa in Vile Parle. “We are shooting a massive action scene on a set, reflecting a hospital, constructed at the Golden Tobacco Factory. Action director Ravi Varma is executing it along with a unit of over 350 people. It’s a hand-to-hand combat scene featuring Sunny,” he shared.

From September 1, the unit will shift their focus to a critical courtroom sequence. Mukut added, “In the film, Sunny has to fight a case. So, he is back to his Damini [1993] avatar, doing lots of action and mouthing dramatic dialogues as he seeks justice. This leg will be filmed on a set, in Naigaon perhaps.” Soon after, the unit will fly out to Jaipur for the final 10-day schedule. “After that, we will begin post-production. We may release a teaser and trailer this year as we plan to release Soorya in early 2026.”

A three-year wait to wrap up the project can be discouraging, but Mukut noted that he found a supportive collaborator in the leading man. Even as Deol was busy with Jaat, Lahore 1947, and Border 2, he was involved in the movie’s creative process. The producer added, “It’s all about being patient. I had other commitments too, including The Bhootnii.”

‘Soorya’ is an official adaptation of the Malayalam film ‘Joseph’ (2018), which revolves around a retired cop who unexpectedly gets pulled into a murder investigation. The film has been remade in Tamil as ‘Visithiran’ (2022), in Telugu as ‘Shekar’ (2022), and in Kannada as ‘Ravi Bopanna’ (2022).